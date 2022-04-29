 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Inmate dies after collapse at the St. Louis city justice center

St. Louis jail

Cells at the St. Louis Justice Center are shown on Sept. 17, 2002. Photo by Ken Shimizu of the Post-Dispatch

ST. LOUIS — Officials say they are investigating the death of an inmate who collapsed after midnight at the City Justice Center.

The St. Louis Medical Examiner's Office identified the man as Robert Lee Miller, 50. His cause of death was not yet available.

He collapsed at the jail and was pronounced dead at 1:42 a.m. Thursday at SSM Health St. Louis University Hospital, according to a statement from jail Commissioner Jennifer Clemons-Abdullah.

“Health and safety of detainees and staff remains our highest priority, and we are looking to ensure all proper protocols in this instance were followed," Clemons-Abdullah's statement said.

Police said were notified of his death by the city medical examiner's office and that "no information could be gathered at this time on the circumstances surrounding the inmate's death."

