Inmate dies after collapse at the St. Louis city justice center

ST. LOUIS — Officials say they are investigating the death of an inmate who collapsed after midnight at the City Justice Center.

The St. Louis Medical Examiner's Office identified the man as Robert Lee Miller, 50. His cause of death was not yet available.

He collapsed at the jail and was pronounced dead at 1:42 a.m. Thursday at SSM Health St. Louis University Hospital, according to a statement from jail Commissioner Jennifer Clemons-Abdullah.

“Health and safety of detainees and staff remains our highest priority, and we are looking to ensure all proper protocols in this instance were followed," Clemons-Abdullah's statement said.

Police said were notified of his death by the city medical examiner's office and that "no information could be gathered at this time on the circumstances surrounding the inmate's death."

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.