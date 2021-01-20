 Skip to main content
Inmate dies at Jefferson County jail
JEFFERSON COUNTY — An inmate at the Jefferson County Detention Center died by suicide late Tuesday, according to an announcement from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. 

Joseph Mendes, 29, hanged himself around midnight, according to the release. Jail employees did not observe anything that indicated Mendes was suicidal, according to the release. 

Mendes was jailed Jan. 14 on stealing, weapons and drug charges. He was the only person in his cell at the time because of COVID-19 precautions, according to the release. 

Mendes lived in Imperial, according to court records. 

