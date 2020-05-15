Inmate dies at St. Louis County Jail, but not from the coronavirus, officials say

CLAYTON — An inmate died at the St. Louis County Justice Center about 6:30 a.m. Friday, the county executive said.

The inmate was a 32-year-old man who had been in custody at the jail for less than 24 hours. County Executive Sam Page said the death was not related to the coronavirus.

“That’s what the staff have told me, and they’re confident,” Page said.

The jail has not experienced a death in 4½ months. Five inmates died last year. The most recent was Jo'Von Mitchell, who died Dec. 27 after suffering a stroke.

