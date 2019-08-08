Subscribe for $3 for three months

ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating the "sudden death" of an inmate Thursday at the City Workhouse, formally known as the Medium Security Institution.

The victim, a man held since July on a probation revocation order, was discovered in an unresponsive state between 7 and 8 a.m., Public Safety Director Jimmie Edwards said. Police said the man was 35. 

Edwards said there was no indication of any violence, and a cause of death had yet to be determined.

Police were called to the jail at about 11 a.m. They said the man had no signs of trauma.

Edwards said a drug sweep of the facility was ordered, as a precaution.

A police spokesperson said the St. Louis Medical Examiner had taken over the investigation.

The 53-year-old workhouse, formally called the St. Louis Medium Security Institution, has been the focus of a campaign to close it by people alleging substandard conditions.

Officials say although the facility on Hall Street is old, it isn't inhumane and that the allegations are out of date.

Tags

Mark Schlinkmann is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

View comments