ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating the "sudden death" of an inmate Thursday at the City Workhouse, formally known as the Medium Security Institution.
The victim, a man held since July on a probation revocation order, was discovered in an unresponsive state between 7 and 8 a.m., Public Safety Director Jimmie Edwards said. Police said the man was 35.
Edwards said there was no indication of any violence, and a cause of death had yet to be determined.
Police were called to the jail at about 11 a.m. They said the man had no signs of trauma.
Edwards said a drug sweep of the facility was ordered, as a precaution.
A police spokesperson said the St. Louis Medical Examiner had taken over the investigation.
The 53-year-old workhouse, formally called the St. Louis Medium Security Institution, has been the focus of a campaign to close it by people alleging substandard conditions.
Officials say although the facility on Hall Street is old, it isn't inhumane and that the allegations are out of date.