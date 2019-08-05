CRAWFORD COUNTY, MO. — A St. Louis man is suing corrections officers and Crawford County, saying that he was tased without cause and left with severe and permanent injuries.
La’ron Clower said he was being held at Crawford County Jail awaiting trial in August 2017 when he was tased by Crawford County Sheriff's Officer Diane Manley. He is requesting a jury trial in a suit that says he was subjected to several civil rights violations and battery.
The incident was captured on video, according to his complaint, but his attorneys did not provide the video.
The lawsuit says the “excessive and unnecessary” force started when Manley called out another unnamed inmate who didn’t have a shirt on while getting his mail, in violation of jail rules. Though the inmate was nonviolent, Manley drew her taser and used it on him to drive him into his cell, the suit says.
According to the suit, Manley cursed the other inmates, ordered a lockdown and threatened to tase them, saying, "I’m on a roll now!”
The suit says Clower was near the bottom of a staircase and began walking toward his cell following Manley’s lockdown orders.
However, as Manley walked down the staircase, the suit says, she tased Clower while his back was turned, and he hit his head on a table.
Clower was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital, was in a coma for an undisclosed amount of time and had traumatic brain injuries according to the complaint.
The other officers listed in Clower’s suit failed to intervene, the suit said.
Clower is serving a 48-month sentence after pleading guilty in January to interstate travel or transportation with intent to promote prostitution.
Neither Clower’s listed attorney nor representatives of Crawford County responded to requests for comment on Clower’s complaint.