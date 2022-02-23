Inside the Post-Dispatch: Josh Renaud reacts to the Missouri governor's accusation

Liz Miller and Beth O'Malley talk with reporter Josh Renaud about his experience finding a security problem with a Missouri state website, reporting the issue and having Gov. Mike Parson accuse him of "hacking" the website.
Renaud was the focus of an investigation, but the Cole County prosecutor declined to charge him. Plus, Liz and Beth talk to Josh about his STEM and robotics work with area youth as well as his Star Trek fandom.
Liz and Beth also chat about the Loop trolley and the upcoming miniseries about Pam Hupp.
Read more about the stories we discussed: