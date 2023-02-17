ST. LOUIS — St. Louis University's chess team will be assigned an interim coach to replace head coach Alejandro Ramirez while U.S. Chess officials review sexual assault allegations him.

The shakeup comes as the university's chess team prepares to defend its title as collegiate chess champion in the President's Cup Championship, known informally as final-four round of collegiate chess, in April.

Ramirez, 34, was placed on leave this week. A U.S. women’s chess champion went public with sexual assault allegations against him on Wednesday, prompting the U.S. Chess Federation to acknowledge they were investigating the allegations. The St. Louis Chess Club also confirmed it is reviewing the matter. Neither agency would comment further.

Ramirez won his first grandmaster title at age 15 and has coached at SLU since its chess team was founded in 2016.

Jennifer Shahade, a two-time women’s champion and a program director for U.S. Chess, said in a Twitter post this week that she was sexually assaulted by Ramirez on two occasions a decade ago, and in recent years has heard from multiple women with similar accusations. Shahade said seven more women contacted her with similar experiences after seeing her post.

Ramirez's attorney, Al Watkins, said Ramirez “categorically denies the allegations” and is fully cooperating with the investigation.

St. Louis University spokesman Clayton Berry confirmed Friday that Ramirez was removed as SLU's chess coach.

The St. Louis Chess Club will assign the team an interim coach, Berry said.

SLU had not received any complaint about Ramirez, Berry said.

"Had a complaint been made to the University, SLU would have investigated," he said. "SLU takes allegations of sexual misconduct very seriously and promptly investigates any it receives."

SLU is among three Missouri chess teams to compete in the President's Cup, along with Webster University and the University of Missouri-Columbia. The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley will also compete in the tournament.

The allegations against Ramirez threaten to be the second national chess scandal centered in St. Louis in less than six months, after World Chess Champion Magnus Carlsen set the community ablaze with accusations that his 19-year-old opponent had cheated during a September tournament match that snapped Carlsen’s 53-match unbeaten streak.