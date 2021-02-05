Interstate 44 closed in both directions in Eureka due to 'police emergency'

EUREKA — Interstate 44 closed Friday in both directions due to an unspecified "police emergency," the Missouri Department of Transportation said.

The agency said the incident was first reported about 11:45 a.m. and was expected to last more than four hours. Westbound and eastbound lanes were closed at the Six Flags amusement park, MoDOT said.

A MoDOT traffic camera and video from a Fox2-KTVI helicopter show police vehicles in the eastbound lane at the exit, with a Franklin County Sheriff's SUV stopped facing a dark-colored Jeep in the fast lane.

Traffic maps show miles of backups in each direction.

Eureka police referred a reporter's questions to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more details.

