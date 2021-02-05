 Skip to main content
Interstate 44 closed in both directions in Eureka due to 'police emergency'
Interstate 44 closed in both directions in Eureka due to 'police emergency'

Interstate 44 is closed in both directions at the Six Flags exit to a "police emergency," the Missouri Department of Transportation said. Image is a screenshot of MoDOT's traffic camera.

 Robert Patrick

EUREKA — Interstate 44 closed Friday in both directions due to an unspecified "police emergency," the Missouri Department of Transportation said.

The agency said the incident was first reported about 11:45 a.m. and was expected to last more than four hours. Westbound and eastbound lanes were closed at the Six Flags amusement park, MoDOT said.

A MoDOT traffic camera and video from a Fox2-KTVI helicopter show police vehicles in the eastbound lane at the exit, with a Franklin County Sheriff's SUV stopped facing a dark-colored Jeep in the fast lane.  

Traffic maps show miles of backups in each direction.

Eureka police referred a reporter's questions to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more details.

