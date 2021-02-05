Interstate 44 closed in both directions in Eureka due to shooting, police chase

UPDATED at 3 p.m. with information from police.

EUREKA — Interstate 44 closed Friday in both directions near the Six Flags amusement park after a police chase ended with a driver shooting himself in a vehicle on the roadway, officials said.

The chase began in Franklin County, Sheriff Steve Pelton said in a news release, when deputies spotted an SUV in the Red Barn Mobile Home park near Villa Ridge that matched the description of one linked to a burglary at a home southeast of Washington.

Someone spotted the deputy, jumped into the SUV, and drove away, ignoring deputies' attempts to stop him, Pelton said. The SUV got on the highway several miles away at Route 100, then headed east.

Pacific police deployed spike strips or other tire deflation devices on the highway, slowing the vehicle and allowing a deputy to come alongside, Pelton wrote. The driver pointed a handgun at the deputy, who slowed down and then used his vehicle to disable the SUV.