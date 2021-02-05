 Skip to main content
Interstate 44 closed in both directions in Eureka due to shooting, police chase
Interstate 44 closure

Interstate 44 is closed in both directions at the Six Flags exit to a "police emergency," the Missouri Department of Transportation said. Image is a screenshot of MoDOT's traffic camera.

 Robert Patrick

UPDATED at 3 p.m. with information from police.

EUREKA — Interstate 44 closed Friday in both directions near the Six Flags amusement park after a police chase ended with a driver shooting himself in a vehicle on the roadway, officials said.

The chase began in Franklin County, Sheriff Steve Pelton said in a news release, when deputies spotted an SUV in the Red Barn Mobile Home park near Villa Ridge that matched the description of one linked to a burglary at a home southeast of Washington.

Someone spotted the deputy, jumped into the SUV, and drove away, ignoring deputies' attempts to stop him, Pelton said. The SUV got on the highway several miles away at Route 100, then headed east. 

Pacific police deployed spike strips or other tire deflation devices on the highway, slowing the vehicle and allowing a deputy to come alongside, Pelton wrote. The driver pointed a handgun at the deputy, who slowed down and then used his vehicle to disable the SUV.

When the SUV stopped, a female passenger got out, and a deputy or deputies made "verbal contact" with the driver, who refused to get out and pointed the gun at himself, Pelton said. "Negotiations began for a period of time before the suspect was transported to the hospital by EMS for injuries sustained from a self-inflicted gunshot wound," Pelton wrote.

Pelton did not identify the driver.

The chase on the highway lasted about 10 miles. 

The Missouri Department of Transportation said the incident was first reported about 11:45 a.m. and the closure was expected to last more than four hours.

Traffic maps show miles of backups in each direction.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more details.

Related to this story

