WARREN COUNTY — Interstate 70 near Wright City will be briefly be shut down Sunday morning while authorities replace a fallen power line, the Warren County Sheriff's Department said Saturday.
About 7 a.m., eastbound traffic will be diverted at Exit 200 and westbound traffic will be directed to take Exit 199 (Elm Street). The road will be closed for 30 to 45 minutes while a power line that was blown down by heavy storms Saturday, the department said.
Officials recommended drivers use Veterans Memorial Parkway during the shutdown.