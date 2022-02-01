Investigators: 'Highly unlikely' 91-year-old woman died by homicide in Macoupin County

MACOUPIN COUNTY — The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis turned an investigation about the death of a 91-year-old woman back over to local authorities Tuesday following an autopsy that found it was "highly unlikely" she was killed by another person.

Nancy Blycker was found at the end of her driveway in the 2900 block of Wood Hill Lane near Bunker Hill around 7:40 a.m. Monday with multiple injuries, officials said.

Investigators said they didn't find any evidence to contradict a preliminary autopsy that found her death was not a homicide.

An official cause of death was pending a laboratory analysis, officials said.

"We offer our condolences to the family and friends of Nancy Blycker for their loss," a major case squad spokesman said in a news release.