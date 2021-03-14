Investigators reclassify death in Warren County from 'suspicious' to 'sudden death'

WARRENTON — A day after the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis was activated to investigate the death of a man found inside his home, investigators now believe the man's death was medical in nature.

Police responded Saturday to the 26000 block of Ridge Trail Drive just before noon to find a 48-year-old man dead inside a home. The man has been identified as Jerry A. Ard Jr., who lived at the home where he was found.

Investigators and the medical examiner have determined Ard suffered from medical issues which contributed to his death. Ard's death has been reclasified from a suspicious death to a sudden death.

