Investigators searching for suspect vehicle in fatal Hazelwood shooting

UPDATED 4:45 p.m. Monday with a description of the suspect vehicle.

HAZELWOOD — A man gunned down in a drive-by shooting last week was identified by police Monday as Ervin Costello of St. Louis.

Costello, 33, was fatally injured in a double shooting about 7:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 8400 block of Latty Avenue, Hazelwood police Capt. Andy Eagan said. A 19-year-old woman was also shot and is recovering from injuries which are not life threatening.

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis asked for the public's help in finding the suspects and said the suspect vehicle is a 2013 or newer white Cadillac ATS with dark windows and no plates. Four people are thought to have been riding inside when the shooting occurred.

The two were hit by gunfire as they walked on Latty Avenue. Police said a car pulled alongside them and someone inside opened fire. Latty is southeast of the intersection of Interstate 270 and Interstate 170.

Costello died at a hospital. He lived in the 4100 block of Clara Place in St. Louis.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call Hazelwood Police Detective Robert Gerholdt at 314-513-5254, or to remain anonymous call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.