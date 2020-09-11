Investigators still trying to identify man found dead in River Des Peres in July

ST. LOUIS — Investigators on Friday said they're still trying to identify a man found dead in the River Des Peres in July.

The man, who was wearing only khaki shorts, was pulled out of the river July 17 by St. Louis firefighters. He had a puncture wound to his head, police said.

Police said the man was white, weighed 225 lbs. and was 5-foot-9. They do not know his age and his cause of death has not yet been determined.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 314-444-5371.

The body was first spotted in Deer Creek in Webster Groves, near the intersection of Marshall Avenue and Brentwood Boulevard, before it moved downstream with water and debris brought by heavy rains in the area.

Tara Rick, administrator for the St. Louis Medical Examiner’s Office, said it can be a long process to identify a body found in water without ID or other documents, and it is not unusual for a body to go unidentified for more than a month.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Robert Patrick Robert Patrick is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Robert Patrick Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today