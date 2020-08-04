Iowa woman hit, killed in wreck on Interstate 44 in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A woman who was hit and killed on Interstate 44 near Memorial Drive was identified Tuesday as an Iowa resident, police said.

Jude Wold, 65, of Norwalk, Iowa, was pronounced dead at a hospital. A 21-year-old woman who had come to Wold's car to check on her was listed in critical condition.

Wold was stopped in a 2018 Toyota Rav4 about 8 p.m. Monday when the 21-year-old woman got out of her car to check on Wold. Wold exited her car before a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 driven by a 55-year-old man hit the Toyota and both women.

The driver of the Chevrolet stayed at the scene. It wasn't clear why Wold's car was stopped on the interstate. The investigation is ongoing.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.