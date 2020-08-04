You are the owner of this article.
Iowa woman hit, killed in wreck on Interstate 44 in St. Louis
Iowa woman hit, killed in wreck on Interstate 44 in St. Louis

Multiple vehicle accident at -70 Eastbound and Memorial Drive shuts down highway

Police investigate the scene of a multiple vehicle accident on Interstate 44 and Memorial Drive on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. The accident that occurred around 8 PM shut down the highway. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

ST. LOUIS — A woman who was hit and killed on Interstate 44 near Memorial Drive was identified Tuesday as an Iowa resident, police said.

Jude Wold, 65, of Norwalk, Iowa, was pronounced dead at a hospital. A 21-year-old woman who had come to Wold's car to check on her was listed in critical condition.

Wold was stopped in a 2018 Toyota Rav4 about 8 p.m. Monday when the 21-year-old woman got out of her car to check on Wold. Wold exited her car before a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 driven by a 55-year-old man hit the Toyota and both women.

The driver of the Chevrolet stayed at the scene. It wasn't clear why Wold's car was stopped on the interstate. The investigation is ongoing.

