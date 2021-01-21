Iron County Jail escapee captured in New Mexico, reward offered for two still at-large

IRON COUNTY, Mo. — One of the three men who escaped the Iron County Jail early Saturday was captured Wednesday night in New Mexico.

Escapee Tracy Brown and his girlfriend were arrested Wednesday; the other two escapees, Dwight J. Abernathie and Samuel Gillam, remain at-large.

The U.S. Marshals Service developed information Wednesday that Brown and his girlfriend, Diana Thomas, had left the Denver area and were headed to Tularosa, New Mexico. They passed this information to a Marshals Service team in New Mexico.

Members of that team saw Brown and Thomas pull into a gas station in Carrizozo, New Mexico. Brown and Thomas were then taken into custody at about 11:15 p.m. Mountain Standard Time.

During interviews, Brown and Thomas said that all three escapees had driven to Colorado together but split up in Denver.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the other two escapees.

All three were initially in custody on local charges: Gilliam on a charge of kidnapping, Abernathie on a charge of assault, and Brown on a charge of burglary.

Police said they moved a block wall to make their escape.