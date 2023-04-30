ST. LOUIS — Authorities in Iron County are investigating the death of a 77-year-old man who was shot Thursday, possibly in his yard.

Frank G. Browers, who lived just outside the city limits of Ironton, 95 miles south of St. Louis, on County Road 39, was shot twice in the chest and once in the head, said Iron County Coroner Tim Harbinson. He said the incident happened shortly before 2 p.m., apparently in the victim’s yard.

Browers was pronounced dead at that scene. Autopsy test results are pending.

Marion Leon Keenan III, 30, was taken into custody and charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. An attorney wasn’t listed in online court records.

“He lived in the same neighborhood,” Harbinson said Sunday by telephone.

Harbinson, currently performing the duties of the sheriff, wouldn’t comment about the alleged motive or whether one had been determined.

Browers has a lot of family in the Ironton area. Dale Browers, 70, a cousin, was trying to find out more information about the incident.

“The age difference and all, I don’t understand that,” he said by telephone.

According to an obituary, Frank Browers worked many years as an independent logger. He also ran heavy equipment. He was a married father, grandfather and great-grandfather.