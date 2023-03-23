POTOSI, Mo. — A bond hearing for the Iron County sheriff, charged in a plot to help a friend with parental kidnapping, spiraled into a 2½-hour event Wednesday where the prosecutor hinted at an even bigger scandal — to the defense attorney’s astonishment.

Washington County Prosecutor John Jones said during the hearing that his office has information that Iron County Sheriff Jeff Burkett “may well have been involved in judicial tampering” in a separate case.

“There is a judge in Iron County that was surveilled, and pictures (were) taken of his vehicle and his residence and shared” with Burkett and his deputies, Jones alleged. Police then planned to pull over the judge, Jones claimed, in retaliation for the judge holding one of Burkett’s deputies in contempt of court in a previous case.

Jones didn’t name the Iron County judge or go into more detail. No charges have been filed in connection with the new allegations.

“We don’t know what in the hell they’re even talking about,” Burkett’s attorney, Gabe Crocker, told the Post-Dispatch after the hearing. “It’s baseless, and he shouldn’t have talked about it.”

Wednesday’s developments were the latest in a criminal saga involving Burkett, two of his deputies, and a resident who is the sheriff’s friend. They’ve been held in a Jefferson County jail since late last week on multiple felonies, including taking part in “criminal street gang” activity because prosecutors say they organized to help Burkett’s friend in a child-custody dispute.

Wednesday’s hearing in Potosi was scheduled only to consider if the quartet’s bonds should be reduced. Instead, the marathon hearing ventured in several directions.

All four men appeared via video from a jail 30 miles away in Hillsboro. In the end, the three lawmen got their bonds reduced by half or more, and the resident’s bond was unchanged.

Associate Circuit Judge Tony Dorsett of Washington County considered each man's flight risk, financial resources and threat to public safety if released before trial.

Dorsett lowered Burkett’s bond from $500,000 cash to $250,000 cash. Crocker said he doubts Burkett, 46, can afford that. His family raised only about $6,000 cash in the last week, Crocker said.

One of Burkett’s deputies, Matthew Cozad, 39, had his bond reduced from $400,000 to $150,000 cash. The second deputy, Maj. Chase Bresnahan, 31, also had his bond reduced from $400,000 to $150,000.

Bond for Donald Rickie Gaston, the only non-lawman charged, remained at $400,000 cash. Gaston, 62, of Caledonia, Missouri, is a rancher and property owner. He faces stalking charges, among others.

They will have a second bond-reduction hearing next week if they’re still in custody.

The charges stem from an incident in February. Gaston fought with the mother of his child and enlisted police to take the child from her, prosecutors said. Police in Iron County lied to dispatchers in Washington County to gather information about the woman, prosecutors say; nearby Washington County dispatches 911 for Iron County, which is home to fewer than 10,000 residents.

Defense lawyers argued that Gaston had a valid court order in the paternity and child-custody case and that the sheriff and deputies were just doing their jobs by trying to enforce it.

Jones, the prosecutor, said he hadn’t seen the court order when he filed charges last week because it was sealed and on a higher security level than he is allowed to see. But, he said Wednesday, he still claims the actions taken by the lawmen to find the woman were illegal.

Among other crimes, the sheriff is charged with falsely reporting to 911 dispatchers that the child’s mother had kidnapped the child and that she was in danger. The sheriff and his two deputies also are accused of using “pings” from the mother’s cellphone to try to track her whereabouts.

Dorsett said he was especially concerned that the police requested the phone pings. To get pings without a warrant, police would have needed proof the child was in imminent danger of death or injury. Prosecutors claim the deputies had no such proof and no right to use those law-enforcement tools.

A Jefferson County sheriff’s deputy found the woman and child and said they were fine.

With Burkett jailed, state law turns over the Iron County Sheriff’s Department to the county coroner, Tim Harbison.

This week, the county appointed Gregg Hitchings to run the day-to-day operations of the department as Harbison’s assistant. Hitchings, a beekeeper, is a former deputy who retired in 2017 after nearly 40 years in law enforcement.

Iron County last Friday emptied its cells because it was short-staffed and is housing inmates in Washington County. On Wednesday morning, two jailers and an administrative aid in the sheriff’s office were fired. Two of those fired were Burkett’s administrator Macie Yount and her mother, jail supervisor Beth Ethridge.

Crocker, the sheriff’s attorney, claims that Burkett was charged because of small-town politics that bled over from one small county to another. The sheriff was in the early stages of investigating two county officials in Iron County, Crocker said. Crocker wouldn’t elaborate on who the target was, but he released records to reporters showing that the sheriff and county were embroiled in a fight over surveillance cameras inside the Iron County Courthouse.

Crocker said the sheriff wanted the videos to investigate further. Before he could get very far in his probe, he was arrested on charges that he tried to help Gaston take the child. The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested the four men after findings from the patrol's Division of Drug and Crime Control.

Neither the sheriff’s lawyer nor the county have said what the videos would show or why the fight over them began.