Iron Mountain Lake police chief charged with stealing drug evidence, false impersonation

After no methamphetamine evidence was located in that evidence locker, the report states that Washburn was interviewed and admitted to taking the methamphetamine evidence from the locker and ingesting it.

Following Washburn’s admission to taking the the meth, a search warrant was obtained to search the chief’s home for other stolen items and controlled substances.

Inside Washburn’s bedroom in the home, the report states that officers located a substance that field-tested positive for methamphetamine.

In addition, a report was received from the city of Iron Mountain Lake regarding paint cans removed from the Iron Mountain City Hall.

The mayor of Iron Mountain Lake indicated that Washburn did not have permission to remove the paint cans from the building. Video surveillance provided by the mayor reportedly showed Washburn, acting with another person, removing 19 one-gallon paint cans from Iron Mountain Lake City Hall.

Washburn was booked into the St. Francois County Jail Tuesday morning, and a $150,000 cash or surety bond was set in the case.