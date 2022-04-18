'It means a lot': Washington Park welcomes two donated firetrucks months after blaze

WASHINGTON PARK — After losing its municipal building to a fire last year, this Metro East fire department got a bit of good news last month when a volunteer fire company in Pennsylvania offered to donate two sorely needed pump trucks.

But there was just one problem, fire Chief Preston Green said Monday: He didn't know how they'd pay to transport them more than 800 miles.

Washington Park, a St. Clair County village of roughly 3,900 people, was already struggling to keep its two fire engines in working order before the municipal building that housed its police, fire, public works and streets departments went up in flames last October.

"With the village being a small municipality, they couldn't afford the upkeep that big municipalities can," Green said about Washington Park. "The old trucks worked, but sometimes you had hit and misses."

So it was a big deal when one of Green's deputies approached him with the offer from the Elk Lake Volunteer Fire Company to donate two firetrucks. They were from the 1980s but still in good working order, Green said.

The firefighters eventually hatched a plan to drive more than 800 miles to pick up the vehicles. Local businesses and private donors agreed to foot the bill.

On April 1, a delegation of four — Deputy Chief Greg Stevens, Battalion Chief Doug Orange, Explorer Nick Stevens and firefighter Whitney Warnecke — drove to Pennsylvania just south of the New York border, picked up the trucks from the Elk Lake Volunteer Fire Company and filled out some paperwork.

They headed back at a slower pace for the two new trucks, at one point needing to fix a flat tire, Green said, likening the trip to the song "Eastbound and Down" from the 1970s movie "Smokey and the Bandit" — but with firetrucks instead of bootleg beer.

"It was a real journey," he said. "Bless their hearts for trying and wanting to do it."

Now, the engines are housed in a warehouse space that was donated in the wake of the fire. Mayor Leonard Moore said everybody is excited to have them.

"They were truly a blessing," Moore said. "It means a lot to the entire village."

