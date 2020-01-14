‘It was only one small ‘pow,’’ says grandfather of toddler shot at St. Louis County home

UPDATED at 1 p.m. Tuesday with comment from relative, the latest on boy’s condition and more on the shooting.

An 18-month-old boy shot in the shoulder at his home in the Castle Point area of St. Louis County was recovering in his hospital bed Tuesday, giggling and eyeing a new package of Matchbox cars.

The family of the boy, who they identified as Mason “May May” Rodgers, shared with the Post-Dispatch a video they took of him recuperating from a wound to his collarbone area. Police affirmed that the boy, thought to be in critical condition Monday night, was doing better and his injuries were not life-threatening.

Mason was in bed about 8:30 p.m. Monday when someone outside the family’s home fired two shots in the 10100 block of Duke Drive, police said. One bullet punctured the white vinyl siding beneath the front picture window and sailed into the bedroom where Mason was at the time.

A handful of relatives, including two other children, were at home but unhurt. Some were watching college football’s national title game or playing on their phones when the shot hit the boy. Mason’s mother was next to him, said the boy’s grandfather.