Jail inmate who died was found unresponsive in his cell, police say

CLAYTON — An inmate who died at the St. Louis County Justice Center on Friday was found unresponsive in his cell by a corrections officer, police said.

A Clayton police spokesman identified the inmate as Dwight Williams. A corrections officer at the jail found him unresponsive in his cell on the eighth floor of the jail, the police spokesman said. Williams' body was transported to the medical examiner's office and detectives were were conducting interviews.

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said the inmate was a 32-year-old man who had been in custody at the jail for less than 24 hours, and that his death was not related to the coronavirus.

The jail had not experienced a death in 4½ months. Five inmates died last year. The most recent was Jo'Von Mitchell, who died Dec. 27 after suffering a stroke.

