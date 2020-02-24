Janitor angry over being sent home killed co-worker in Maryland Heights before being shot by officer

Lucas had been an employee of the Parks and Recreation Department for seven years where she started as a camp counselor. She was well known in the community because she often sat at the center's front desk.

The shooting was captured on video, including a body camera worn by the officer and several security cameras in the building, Carson said.

The gunman used a 9 mm semiautomatic handgun. Carson said the city has a policy against bringing a gun into the workplace, but that was not why the janitor was being sent home.

Carson declined to specify why the man was asked to leave work that day. He said he did know of any criminal history for the man.

Sasha Kondratyeva was working out on a treadmill at the center before the shooting when she heard a loud bang and went to see what happened. She then saw the shooter frantically pacing in the entry to the building with a gun in his hand.

"I thought he was there to protect us at first because he was wearing a blue shirt like the employees," Kondratyeva said.

But then members of the center's staff told Kondratyeva to get back and she heard a series of loud shots when the officer arrived, she said.