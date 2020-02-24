Janitor angry over being sent home killed co-worker in Maryland Heights before being shot by officer

UPDATES with victim's name; other details; will be updated
MARYLAND HEIGHTS — A part-time janitor angry over being sent home shot and killed a co-worker at the Maryland Heights Community Center before he was shot and seriously wounded by a police officer, the police chief said Tuesday.
The woman killed Monday night was identified as Maria Lucas, 45, of Olivette. The gunman, a 30-year-old man, was in serious condition Tuesday, said Maryland Heights Police Chief Bill Carson.
Carson did not release the gunman's name but said he expected criminal charges would soon be filed against him. The man had worked for the city for less than three years, Carson said.
The Maryland Heights police officer was outside the center on its parking lot about 8:15 p.m. Monday when a woman ran to tell him about the gunman. The officer hurried inside and the gunman immediately fired at him multiple times. The officer returned fire before a short running gun battle, Carson said. The officer was not hurt, he said.
The gun battle probably lasted "a matter of seconds" but likely felt like an eternity for the officer, Carson said. Carson said the officer had been out of the academy for 14 months, but he responded like an experienced veteran.
"I think the officer reacted with incredible courage and bravery," Carson said, adding: "During the gun battle the officer was there all by himself and he stayed with the suspect."
Lucas had been an employee of the Parks and Recreation Department for seven years where she started as a camp counselor. She was well known in the community because she often sat at the center's front desk.
The shooting was captured on video, including a body camera worn by the officer and several security cameras in the building, Carson said.
The gunman used a 9 mm semiautomatic handgun. Carson said the city has a policy against bringing a gun into the workplace, but that was not why the janitor was being sent home.
Carson declined to specify why the man was asked to leave work that day. He said he did know of any criminal history for the man.
Sasha Kondratyeva was working out on a treadmill at the center before the shooting when she heard a loud bang and went to see what happened. She then saw the shooter frantically pacing in the entry to the building with a gun in his hand.
"I thought he was there to protect us at first because he was wearing a blue shirt like the employees," Kondratyeva said.
But then members of the center's staff told Kondratyeva to get back and she heard a series of loud shots when the officer arrived, she said.
Everyone on the second floor then began running to find a place to hide, and Kondratyeva got into a utility closet with about 20 people. Many quietly called their families to tell them they loved them. Parents who were separated from their children in the facility's childcare center worried about their kids. Some men in the closet picked up small weights they planned to hit the shooter with them if he tried to enter the closet, Kondrateyeva said.
"I thought this could be it for me," Kondrateyeva said. "I keep replaying in my head what happened now."
After about 30 minutes, police cleared them from the closet.
Police have a substation at the community center, and the officer who shot the gunman was on duty and in full uniform. He had been filing a report and had just left the building on McKelvey Road but was still on the parking lot when the gunfire began.
Children and families were among those using the center at the time of the shootings. At the time of the shooting there was volleyball, pickleball, karate classes and a swimming pool full of families.
St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell said Monday night the officer's actions were heroic.
“It’s the toughest job in the world and we’re glad to have some great individuals who do their job,” Bell said. “… We appreciate and applaud the effort of what this officer did, and God knows what could have happened.”
The city issued a statement saying the community center would be closed until further notice.