Janitor angry over being sent home killed Maryland Heights co-worker before being shot by officer

More than a dozen rounds were fired between the two men, Carson said. The officer shot the man multiple times, and was not hurt himself.

"I think the officer reacted with incredible courage and bravery," Carson said, adding that instead of retreating the officer ran after the gunman. "During the gun battle the officer was there all by himself and he stayed with the suspect."

The exchange of gunfire probably lasted "a matter of seconds" but likely felt like an eternity for the officer, Carson said. The officer has been out of the academy for 14 months but acted like a veteran, Carson said. The chief would not identify the officer Tuesday.

Maryland Heights Mayor Mike Moeller in a statement Tuesday said the officer "showed selfless bravery and put the public's safety above his own."

The officer was on duty and in uniform at the time. He had been filing a report in a police substation at the community center and had just left the building on McKelvey Road when the gunfire began.

The woman killed, Lucas, was an employee of the Parks and Recreation Department for seven years and had started as a camp counselor. She was well known in the community because she was a senior staff member at the center and often sat at the front desk, Carson said.