Jeff Rooda out as manager of St. Louis police union

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis police union's often controversial business manager on Monday announced his exit from the organization.

Jeff Roorda is leaving after nearly 12 years with the St. Louis Police Officers Association. He said Monday he is "greatly concerned about what the future holds" for local police officers, arguing the union is deeply divided.

"Apprehension about the leadership of the current president led this month to contentious elections for several positions on the organization's board," he wrote in a statement. "The Association is truly at a crossroads right now."

The association is the area's main police union and represents about 1,000 police officers, as well as civilian employees and St. Louis County prosecutors.

Roorda, 57, gained notoriety during and after protests in Ferguson following the 2014 police shooting of Michael Brown. He wore an “I am Darren Wilson” wristband at a meeting of a proposed civilian oversight board in support of the officer who killed Brown. He also wrote “Ferghanistan: The War on Police,” which featured exclusive, sympathetic interviews with Wilson.

The union's president, Jay Schroeder, thanked Roorda for his time in a statement Monday afternoon. He said retired St. Louis detective Joe Steiger will take over as business manager on Oct. 3.

Schroeder said Steiger has held many executive board positions with the union, including president.

"He brings vast experience and institutional knowledge to the position," Schroeder said. "We look forward to a bright future with Joe."

Though Roorda remained employed by the union, members of the St. Louis Police Officers Association opted not to automatically renew his contract in April because Roorda was running for a seat in the Missouri Senate representing Jefferson County’s District 22.

Roorda came in second in the Aug. 2 primary, garnering 24% of the vote.

In his statement, Roorda suggested his departure was political.

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura O. Jones and her predecessor, Lyda Krewson, called on the police officers association to fire Roorda.

"As for me, I have no regrets," Roorda wrote. "I'm proud that I stood up for cops at a time when a false and divisive narrative threatened the future of the profession and the safety of our region. For that, I offer no apologies."