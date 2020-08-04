Jefferson City hotel agrees to pay $45,000, take other measures to settle sex harassment suit

JEFFERSON CITY — A Jefferson City hotel has agreed to pay $45,000 to a housekeeper and implement anti-sexual harassment measures to settle a federal lawsuit, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said Tuesday.

The lawsuit was filed in February and claimed that a room inspector at the DoubleTree hotel made sexual comments to female staffers, threw two employees onto hotel beds, boasted of sexual conquests at the hotel and told an employee he was going to rape her. The hotel's management company, Vinca Enterprises Inc., was aware of the conduct but failed to stop the inspector from continuing it, the suit says.

In a consent decree announced Tuesday, Vinca agreed to pay compensatory damages to the housekeeper, hire a consultant to assess workplace risk factors associated with sexual harassment, implement stronger policies prohibiting sexual harassment and discrimination, and take other measures, the EEOC said.