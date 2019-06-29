JEFFERSON COUNTY • A SWAT team was called to the Cedar Hill area before 9 a.m. Saturday to reports of a gunman on the loose, according to Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak. One person has been confirmed dead.
Marshak asked residents to shelter in place in the are of Highway NN and Dutch Creek Road near Cedar Hill and Dittmer.
One person appears to have been killed at a private residence, Marshak said. A house fire was also reported in the area which, according to Marshak, appears to be related.
The sheriff said a description of the gunman was not yet known and it was unclear if the gunman was on foot or in a residence.
The gunman was still at large around 10 a.m.
Marshak asked anyone spotting suspicious activity in the area to call 911.
The sheriffs office did not immediately release any further details on the shooting.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.