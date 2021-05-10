Jefferson County banker admits stealing client funds

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A banker from Jefferson County who stole from client accounts pleaded guilty Monday to four federal bank fraud charges.
Ronda A. Eames, 46, admitted forging withdrawal slips to take cash from Midland States Bank customer accounts between June and August of 2018 totaling nearly $12,000.
Eames also wrote checks worth $6,700 on another person's account, Assistant U.S. Attorney Gwendolyn Carroll said during the hearing.
Eames could face eight to 14 months in prison when sentenced in August.
Robert Patrick
Robert Patrick is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
