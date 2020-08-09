You are the owner of this article.
Jefferson County: Both escaped chimpanzees safely tranquilized
Jefferson County: Both escaped chimpanzees safely tranquilized

Jefferson County Sheriff's Department

A Jefferson County Sheriff's Department cruiser sits on Highway 21 in Hillsboro on Thursday, March 22, 2018. Photo by Nikos Frazier, nfrazier@post-dispatch.com

 Nikos Frazier

Updated at 4:30 p.m. Sunday with the capture of both chimpanzees.

JEFFERSON COUNTY — Two chimps that got loose from a sanctuary south of Festus on Sunday have been safely caught, police confirmed. 

Authorities, including Jefferson County deputies and workers with Critter Lane Petting Zoo in Valles Mines, created a perimeter around the animals near the sanctuary they escaped in the 12300 block of Highway CC at about 12:45 p.m.

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office spokesman Grant Bissell said the male chimp was tranquilized on a neighboring property at about 2:30 p.m. and the female chimp was secured at 3:45 p.m. Both chimps have been examined by a veterinarian following their tranquilization.

Authorities said an unsecured lock on the animal enclosure was to blame for the escape. During the escape, a woman at the facility received minor injuries. she refused medical treatment. No other injuries were reported.

This isn't the first time a chimpanzee has escaped this sanctuary, Bissell said. One of these same chimps escaped just a few weeks ago.

