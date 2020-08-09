Jefferson County: Both escaped chimpanzees safely tranquilized

Updated at 4:30 p.m. Sunday with the capture of both chimpanzees.
JEFFERSON COUNTY — Two chimps that got loose from a sanctuary south of Festus on Sunday have been safely caught, police confirmed.
Authorities, including Jefferson County deputies and workers with Critter Lane Petting Zoo in Valles Mines, created a perimeter around the animals near the sanctuary they escaped in the 12300 block of Highway CC at about 12:45 p.m.
Jefferson County Sheriff's Office spokesman Grant Bissell said the male chimp was tranquilized on a neighboring property at about 2:30 p.m. and the female chimp was secured at 3:45 p.m. Both chimps have been examined by a veterinarian following their tranquilization.
Authorities said an unsecured lock on the animal enclosure was to blame for the escape. During the escape, a woman at the facility received minor injuries. she refused medical treatment. No other injuries were reported.
This isn't the first time a chimpanzee has escaped this sanctuary, Bissell said. One of these same chimps escaped just a few weeks ago.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand.