Jefferson County crash at highway intersection kills one man, injures two

JEFFERSON COUNTY — One man died and two were injured in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning at a highway intersection in Jefferson County, police said.

The Missouri Highway Patrol said Robert H. Davidson was killed in the crash about 10 a.m. Tuesday at highways 67 and CC. Davidson, 61, was from Bonne Terre, Missouri.

George G. Leachman, 68, of Bonne Terre, and John C. Dawson, 45, of Farmington, suffered moderate injuries.

The patrol said Davidson was a passenger in a 2017 Jeep Cherokee driven by Leachman. Dawson was driving a 2013 Ford E-Series van.

The van stopped at a flashing red signal, then started to go through the intersection when it was hit by the Jeep, which police say had failed to stop for the red signal. Both vehicles overturned.

Davidson, who was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown from the Jeep and died at the scene, the patrol said. Dawson and Leachman were both wearing seat belts, police said.

