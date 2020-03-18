Jefferson County crash injures Missouri trooper, De Soto motorist

A Missouri Highway Patrol trooper and another motorist were seriously injured Tuesday afternoon when the patrol car collided with a vehicle at a Jefferson County intersection.

The trooper is identified as Seth M. Kmetz, 25, of Weldon Spring. The patrol said Kmetz was driving west on Highway A about 2:20 p.m. Tuesday with his patrol car's lights and siren activated.

Paul W. Conaway, 52, of De Soto, was driving north on Old Highway 21, approaching the intersection with a green light, the patrol said.

Conway's 2004 Toyota Tundra entered the intersection at the same time the patrol car did, and the vehicles collided, police said.

The impact caused both vehicles to run off the road. The Tundra overturned. Both men were wearing seat belts and taken to Mercy Hospital South.

Cpl. Dallas Thompson of the Missouri Highway Patrol said Wednesday that the trooper had been on his way to another crash scene with his car's lights and siren on. Thompson said the other driver was not issued a citation. The patrol's accident-reconstruction team is investigating the crash.