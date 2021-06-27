Jefferson County deputies catch man wanted for murder in North Carolina

IMPERIAL — Jefferson County deputies arrested a man Sunday wanted for first degree murder in Franklin County, North Carolina.

Bradley Hines, 45, of Cary, North Carolina is wanted in the death of Heather Guild, 30, who used to work at an autobody shop that Hines owned according to CBS17. Guild's body was found on Thursday.

Franklin County Sheriff Kent Winstead said in a Facebook post on Saturday that Hines was wanted and considered armed and dangerous.

On Sunday around 11 a.m., Jefferson County deputies received a tip that Hines was at an address on Imperial Main Street. Deputies arrived at the scene and spotted Hines driving off in a silver Cadillac.

The responding deputy tried to pull Hines over, but Hines refused, resulting in a chase through the Barnhart area that ended in the 7900 block of Moss Hollow Road in Barnhart. Hines tried to escape by driving through a residential yard, and then fled on foot while holding a handgun, authorities said.

Deputies were able to get Hines to drop the gun and surrender, and he was taken into custody. He is currently being held at the Jefferson County jail.

