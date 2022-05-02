 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Jefferson County fire investigators searching for woman after home burned

  • 0

Fire investigators in Jefferson County were searching a burned-out home early Monday for the remains of a woman who lived there.

A two-alarm fire engulfed the home on East Lakewood Drive about 3:15 a.m. Monday, in the unincorporated Murphy area of Jefferson County.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Capt. John Barton of the High Ridge Fire Protection District said a house fire in the middle of the night is a "red flag" that the home might be occupied, and neighbors said a woman lived there. The fire was under control in about 90 minutes once a burning gas meter was shut off, and that allowed crews to search the debris.

As of 7:30 a.m., Barton said the woman was still considered unaccounted for, and that sheriff's deputies and an investigator with the state fire marshal's office were there to help search.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News