Jefferson County fire investigators searching for woman after home burned

Fire investigators in Jefferson County were searching a burned-out home early Monday for the remains of a woman who lived there.
A two-alarm fire engulfed the home on East Lakewood Drive about 3:15 a.m. Monday, in the unincorporated Murphy area of Jefferson County.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Capt. John Barton of the High Ridge Fire Protection District said a house fire in the middle of the night is a "red flag" that the home might be occupied, and neighbors said a woman lived there. The fire was under control in about 90 minutes once a burning gas meter was shut off, and that allowed crews to search the debris.
As of 7:30 a.m., Barton said the woman was still considered unaccounted for, and that sheriff's deputies and an investigator with the state fire marshal's office were there to help search.