Jefferson County husband and wife dead in apparent murder-suicide, police say
JEFFERSON COUNTY — A husband and wife in Jefferson County are dead in an apparent murder-suicide, police announced Wednesday. 

Police responded about 10 a.m. Wednesday to the 11000 block of Argonne Road, near Festus, after a man said it had been several days since he had heard from relatives at that address.

Inside the home, police found Scott Dothage, 51, and Laurie Dothage, 44, dead of gunshot wounds. Scott Dothage was holding a gun, which police believe he used to kill his wife then himself.

No one else was injured in the incident, police said. 

