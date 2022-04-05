Jefferson County man admits getting caught in underage sex sting

EAST ST. LOUIS — A man from Jefferson County pleaded guilty to a federal charge here Tuesday and admitted being caught in a FBI underage sex sting last year.

Michael Joseph Smith pleaded guilty to a felony charge of attempted enticement of a minor. He admitted meeting someone via a dating app on June 23, 2021. During subsequent messages, she told Smith she was 14-years-old, and Smith later arranged to meet her for sex, his plea says.

Smith didn't know the teen was an undercover employee of the FBI.

Smith was arrested when he showed up at a house in Collinsville on June 26 with condoms and a White Claw alcoholic beverage, his plea agreement says.

Smith, then 39, of Barnhart, was one of six area men arrested at the time.

Both sides will recommend 10 years in prison at Smith's Aug. 10 sentencing, his plea agreement says.

