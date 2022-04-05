 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jefferson County man admits getting caught in underage sex sting

  • 0

EAST ST. LOUIS — A man from Jefferson County pleaded guilty to a federal charge here Tuesday and admitted being caught in a FBI underage sex sting last year.

Michael Joseph Smith pleaded guilty to a felony charge of attempted enticement of a minor. He admitted meeting someone via a dating app on June 23, 2021. During subsequent messages, she told Smith she was 14-years-old, and Smith later arranged to meet her for sex, his plea says.

Smith didn't know the teen was an undercover employee of the FBI. 

Smith was arrested when he showed up at a house in Collinsville on June 26 with condoms and a White Claw alcoholic beverage, his plea agreement says.

Smith, then 39, of Barnhart, was one of six area men arrested at the time.

Both sides will recommend 10 years in prison at Smith's Aug. 10 sentencing, his plea agreement says.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News