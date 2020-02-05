Jefferson County man admits using fake money at area stores, restaurants

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A man pleaded guilty to a federal charge Wednesday and admitted passing hundreds of dollars in counterfeit money in and around Arnold.

From August 2018 to February 2019, Joshua Knight, 37, used fake $50, $20 and $10 bills at gas stations, fast-food restaurants, a hospital, a hotel, a Goodwill store and to buy a used car, according to his plea agreement.

He continued to pass fake bills even after Arnold police officers in September 2018 searched his truck and found a fake $50. They also searched his home where they found printers and other equipment he used to make fake money, his plea said.

Knight pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to a single felony charge of counterfeiting and forging securities.

He could face 12 to 18 months in prison, depending on a number of factors, when he's sentenced in May.