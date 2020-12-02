 Skip to main content
Jefferson County man caght with meth and mushroom grow lab gets 7.5 years in prison

Mushroom lab

Handout photo of a Jefferson County man's mushroom grow lab, courtesy of the U.S. Attorney's office.

 Robert Patrick

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A Cedar Hill man who was caught with methamphetamines and a mushroom grow lab was sentenced Wednesday to 7½ years in prison, prosecutors said.

Shawn Tepen, 32, pleaded guilty Wednesday to a charge of possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute and was sentenced during the same hearing.

Investigators who learned that Tepen was receiving a large number of packages containing suspected drugs, obtained a search warrant and opened one package on Sept. 3, finding nearly 4.5 pounds of meth, the U.S. Attorney's office said. When they searched his home three days later, they found a gun, nearly two kilos more meth and a large psilocybin mushroom "grow lab" in the basement, prosecutors said.

