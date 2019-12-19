Jefferson County man charged with fatally beat his father with golf club

UPDATES with additional details on the attack.

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A 27-year-old man was charged Thursday with fatally beating his father with a golf club and a bottle after the father tried to stop his son from attacking a woman at the family home near Hillsboro.

Nicholas Smoot is facing charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action and second-degree domestic assault. He is being held without bond at the Jefferson County Jail.

The victim, Eric Smoot, 53, was a retired firefighter with the Hillsboro Fire Protection District. The attack happened about 3:15 a.m. Thursday at the family's home in the 1000 block of Tracy Lane, west of Hillsboro.

Eric Smoot tried to intervene early Thursday when his son began assaulting a woman in a bedroom, police said. Nicholas Smoot turned on his father and began beating him with a golf club, according to Sheriff Dave Marshak and court documents.

As Nicholas Smoot hit his father with the golf club, the woman called 911. Police arrived to find Nicholas Smoot kneeling over his father with a bottle raised over his head, police said. Deputies intervened and, after a brief struggle, arrested Nicholas Smoot.

Eric Smoot was taken by ambulance to a hospital, where he died just after 6 a.m. Thursday. He had suffered cuts to his arms and forehead and injuries to his abdomen.

It was not clear Thursday if Nicholas Smoot had an attorney to speak on his behalf.

