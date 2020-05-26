Jefferson County man charged with murder in Memorial Day homicide

Updated at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday to include suspect's arrest and victim's ID.

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A Barnhart man has been charged with murder in a homicide reported Monday afternoon in Jefferson County.

Christopher Sokolic Jr., 29, was arrested at about 1:15 a.m. Tuesday, according to a release from the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis.

The victim, Zachary Tripp, 40, of Festus, was found dead at about 1 p.m. on Memorial Day in the 1500 block of East Marriott Street, just off Interstate 55 in Barnhart.

Sokolic is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

