Jefferson County man charged with murder in Memorial Day homicide
Updated at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday to include suspect's arrest and victim's ID. 

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A Barnhart man has been charged with murder in a homicide reported Monday afternoon in Jefferson County. 

Christopher Sokolic Jr., 29, was arrested at about 1:15 a.m. Tuesday, according to a release from the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis. 

The victim, Zachary Tripp, 40, of Festus, was found dead at about 1 p.m. on Memorial Day in the 1500 block of East Marriott Street, just off Interstate 55 in Barnhart.

Sokolic is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. 

Sokolik

Sokolic
