Jefferson County man charged with murdering St. Louis bar owner by running him down with car

ST. LOUIS — A Jefferson County man police say was thrown out of a St. Louis sports bar early Friday was charged with intentionally striking two people with a vehicle outside, killing the bar's owner.
William C. Warden, 26, of the 2400 block of Golden Gate Drive near Imperial, was charged Friday with first-degree murder, first-degree assault, two counts of armed criminal action and third-degree felony assault.
Police and charges say that after Warden was escorted from Bomber O'Brien's Sports Bar and Grill, 4621 Beck Avenue, about midnight, Warden got into a fight outside and broke a man's orbital bone by striking him.
Warden and several friends then got into a Chevrolet Cruze on the bar's parking lot and Warden drove onto a sidewalk, intentionally hitting two men including the bar's owner James Wors, 54, of Oakville, police said. Wors died. The other man was hospitalized for fractures and abrasions, police said. A third man was treated and released.
Warden's vehicle "struck victim Wors who also fell onto the car's hood and into the windshield," wrote Detective Edward Clark in a probable cause statement. "With victim Wors still on the vehicle's hood, the defendant drove off the sidewalk and towards the parking lot exit. After driving approximately 50 feet, victim Wors slid from the hood of the vehicle to the ground in front of the car."
Without stopping, Clark wrote, Warden ran over Wors with the front and rear tires.
Police said the Cruze fled but officers later found it about one half-mile away in the 4800 block of Oleatha Avenue. Police took three people into custody and said a fourth person, a 26-year-old man, turned himself in to homicide detectives.
Police said they are seeking charges of fourth-degree assault for the three other suspects, ranging in age from 21 to 25.