Jefferson County man charged with murdering St. Louis bar owner by running him down with car

ST. LOUIS — A Jefferson County man police say was thrown out of a St. Louis sports bar early Friday was charged with intentionally striking two people with a vehicle outside, killing the bar's owner.

William C. Warden, 26, of the 2400 block of Golden Gate Drive near Imperial, was charged Friday with first-degree murder, first-degree assault, two counts of armed criminal action and third-degree felony assault.

Police and charges say that after Warden was escorted from Bomber O'Brien's Sports Bar and Grill, 4621 Beck Avenue, about midnight, Warden got into a fight outside and broke a man's orbital bone by striking him.

Warden and several friends then got into a Chevrolet Cruze on the bar's parking lot and Warden drove onto a sidewalk, intentionally hitting two men including the bar's owner James Wors, 54, of Oakville, police said. Wors died. The other man was hospitalized for fractures and abrasions, police said. A third man was treated and released.