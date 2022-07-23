Jefferson County man convicted of sexual exploitation also sentenced for gun crimes

ST. LOUIS — A Jefferson County man sentenced to prison for sexually exploiting an Illinois minor and producing child pornography now faces 10 more years in prison for gun crimes.

Earl G. Rice Jr., 63, was sentenced in March to 50 years in federal prison after a jury found Rice guilty of child enticement, travel with the intent to engage in sex with a minor and producing sexually explicit images of an Illinois girl.

Rice met the girl on a dating app and traveled from his home in Dittmer to Belleville on Valentine's Day in 2018. He then took her to a Super 8 motel, court records show.

Federal prosecutors announced Friday that Rice was sentenced to 10 years in prison for gun crimes. The consecutive prison sentences means Rice will spend 60 years in total behind bars.

Prosecutors say Rice was found with a .45-caliber pistol when he was arrested by Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies on April 11, 2018.

After Rice's arrest, deputies found more than 70 other rifles and shotguns, as well as two silencers, prosecutors said.

Rice was indicted in U.S. District Court in St. Louis in 2018 on one felony count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and one felony county of possession of firearms without a serial number.

A jury convicted Rice of the charges in March.

