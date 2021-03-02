 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jefferson County man convicted of shooting and killing his wife in 2018
0 comments

Jefferson County man convicted of shooting and killing his wife in 2018

{{featured_button_text}}

HILLSBORO — A Cedar Hill Lakes man was found guilty Tuesday of murdering his wife in 2018. 

Steve Earnest Treece was convicted of murder and armed criminal action, according to the Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney's Office

Treece on July 11, 2018, surrendered after a five-hour standoff with police. During the standoff, Treece stood armed over his wife's body on the front porch of their home in the 8400 block of Eastview Drive. 

His wife, Donna Treece, was 60 when she died. Steve Treece was 62 at the time. 

Treece's attorney, Guy Wold, said he would consider filing an appeal. 

Treece had a prior felony conviction for aggravated assault in Illinois.

His sentencing is set for May 19.

Steven Earnest Treece

Steve Earnest Treece, of Cedar Hill Lakes in Jefferson County, was charged with murder and other crimes after a standoff at his home. Deputies called there after gunshots were heard found him standing over the body of his wife. He surrendered after about five hours.
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Life Stories March 3, 2020

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports