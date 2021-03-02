Jefferson County man convicted of shooting and killing his wife in 2018

HILLSBORO — A Cedar Hill Lakes man was found guilty Tuesday of murdering his wife in 2018.

Steve Earnest Treece was convicted of murder and armed criminal action, according to the Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.

Treece on July 11, 2018, surrendered after a five-hour standoff with police. During the standoff, Treece stood armed over his wife's body on the front porch of their home in the 8400 block of Eastview Drive.

His wife, Donna Treece, was 60 when she died. Steve Treece was 62 at the time.

Treece's attorney, Guy Wold, said he would consider filing an appeal.

Treece had a prior felony conviction for aggravated assault in Illinois.

His sentencing is set for May 19.

