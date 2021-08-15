 Skip to main content
Jefferson County man dies in crash on I-55
Jefferson County man dies in crash on I-55

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A House Springs man died late Saturday when he lost control of his car on Interstate 55. 

Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers said Kenneth S. Tatum, 40, was driving north on the highway in Jefferson County when he struck the concrete median before sliding back into the lanes of traffic. 

Two cars also headed north hit the passenger side of Tatum's Chevrolet Cavalier. When police arrived, Tatum was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a traffic report

Another driver was sent to a local hospital with minor injuries. 

