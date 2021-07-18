 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jefferson County man dies in crash
0 comments

Jefferson County man dies in crash

{{featured_button_text}}

DITTMER — A man died early Sunday after his car struck a tree in Jefferson County.

Randy C. McDowell, 68, of Dittmer, was driving a 1998 Ford Crown Victoria on westbound Missouri Highway 30 at West Forest Hills Drive when he veered off to the left side of the road and struck a tree. Emergency personnel pronounced him dead at the scene. The accident happened at 3 a.m.

He was not wearing a seat belt, Missouri State troopers said. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Bottom Line: Worker shortage won't be fixed quickly

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports