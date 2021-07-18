Jefferson County man dies in crash

DITTMER — A man died early Sunday after his car struck a tree in Jefferson County.
Randy C. McDowell, 68, of Dittmer, was driving a 1998 Ford Crown Victoria on westbound Missouri Highway 30 at West Forest Hills Drive when he veered off to the left side of the road and struck a tree. Emergency personnel pronounced him dead at the scene. The accident happened at 3 a.m.
He was not wearing a seat belt, Missouri State troopers said.
