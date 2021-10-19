Jefferson County man found guilty of arranging to have sex with minor in Belleville

BENTON, Ill. — A federal jury found a Jefferson County man guilty on Monday of engaging in sexual activity with a minor and taking explicit photos of her in Belleville in 2018.

Earl G. Rice Jr., 63, was arrested by Belleville police on Feb. 15, 2018, at a nearby hotel where he had taken the girl the day before — Valentine's Day — after meeting her on a dating app.

Police said Rice traveled from Dittmer for sex with her and also took explicit photos with his cellphone.

Those photos, along with surveillance footage from the motel, and DNA evidence police said linked Rice to the crimes were shared with the jury, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Illinois said in a statement Tuesday.

Rice could face a sentence of 10 years to life in prison for enticement of a minor when he is sentenced Jan. 27. He also faces up to 30 years for travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct, and 15-30 years for sexual exploitation of a minor.

The case was investigated by Belleville police, the Illinois State Police and regional FBI offices. Rice was convicted after a five-day trial at the federal courthouse in Benton.