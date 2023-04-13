JEFFERSON COUNTY — A Jefferson County man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for causing a 2019 crash that left an 88-year-old man dead.

Richard L. Nicely Jr., 33, was sentenced April 4 after pleading guilty last month to one count of DWI resulting in death, DWI resulting in injury and leaving the scene of an accident.

Nicely originally faced a charge of second-degree murder before reaching a plea deal with the Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney's office.

Nicely admitted he was driving intoxicated on Nov. 29, 2019, when he caused a fatal crash along Highway B and Klondike Farms Road. He had at least four previous DWI-related convictions between 2005 through 2019 and was on probation in the latest case after serving 120 days in prison.

Authorities said Nicely’s northbound Dodge Grand Caravan crossed into southbound traffic and struck a Chrysler Concorde driven by Paul D. Scaglione, 88, of Dittmer. Scaglione was pronounced dead at the scene. His 87-year-old wife was hospitalized with moderate injuries.

Charges said that after the crash, Nicely had a blood alcohol content of .23%, or nearly three times the legal limit of .08%. He’s also charged with fleeing the scene of a crash on highways B and EE in Jefferson County less than 10 minutes before colliding with Scaglione’s car.