Jefferson County man gets 50 years for photos of sexual exploitation of minor

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A man from Jefferson County was sentenced to 50 years in federal prison for sexually exploiting an Illinois minor and producing child pornography, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Earl G. Rice Jr., 63, met the girl on a dating app and traveled from his home in Dittmer to Belleville on Valentine's Day in 2018. He then took her to a Super 8 motel, court records show.

Rice engaged in sex acts with the minor and took pictures with his cellphone, prosecutors said.

A jury found Rice guilty in October of child enticement, travel with the intent to engage in sex with a minor and producing sexually explicit images of her. He was sentenced Friday.

“Serious crimes deserve serious punishment, and we are very satisfied with the 50-year sentence imposed on Earl Rice. Nothing could be more important than keeping children safe from sex offenders,” said U.S. Attorney Steven D. Weinhoeft in a statement announcing the sentence, adding that parents should be vigilant about monitoring their children's online activity.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.