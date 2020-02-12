Jefferson County man gets 4 years for agreeing to swap pipe bomb for meth

A man from Dittmer, in Jefferson County, was sentenced Tuesday to four years in federal prison for agreeing to swap a pipe bomb for methamphetamine.

The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives got a tip in November 2018 that Donald K. Novy was willing to provide the bomb to a meth dealer, Novy's plea agreement said. The ATF then had a confidential source contact Novy and agree to supply him with the meth. Novy believed that the bomb was going to be used to blow up the house or car of a customer who owed the dealer money, the plea said.

Novy met the purported dealer in Columbia, Illinois, and was arrested after he handed over the pipe bomb and a fuse, the plea said. He was also caught with a pistol. Novy admitted to being a daily user of meth.

Novy was indicted in July and released on bond, but jailed again after testing positive for meth. He pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Benton, Illinois, in November to unlawful possession of an unregistered destructive device and possession of a firearm by an unlawful drug user.