Jefferson County man hit chasing his stolen car

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A House Springs man who was chasing his stolen car on foot was struck and seriously injured by the car Wednesday night, officials said.

Joseph M. Bates, 30, was hospitalized with serious injuries after he was struck about 8:40 p.m. by his 2007 Saturn Aura, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

The incident began when a white Dodge Dart that was stolen in Creve Coeur pulled into the parking lot of the MotoMart at the intersection of Highway 30 and Local Hillsboro Road, north of Cedar Hill, Jefferson County sheriff's spokesman Grant Bissell said in an email. A person in the Dart stole the Aura, which was unlocked and running, and then both vehicles drove away, Bissell said. Bates was hit as he attempted to intervene as the cars sped away.

A deputy later spotted both cars driving east on Highway 30 and began a pursuit that ended with the Dodge crashing at Highway M and Interstate 55, he said. Bissell said the driver tried to run away but was captured and taken into custody.

The Aura continued north on I-55, he said, adding that the investigation is ongoing.

