Jefferson County man in stolen car caused four-vehicle crash, police say

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A man from Jefferson County was speeding in a stolen car when he caused a crash that sent eight people to the hospital, police said Thursday.

Jacob Spear, 26, was charged Thursday with four counts of second-degree assault and three counts of fourth-degree assault.

Spear, of the 7700 block of Dittmer Road, was in a stolen 1993 Ford Crown Victoria Wednesday morning when a Shrewsbury police officer saw him run a red light on Watson Road, charging documents say.

Spear sped westward on Watson Road when the officer activated his emergency lights, the charges say. The officer then turned off his lights and turned off Watson onto Wimbledon Drive, charges say.

Spear ran a red light at Laclede Station and Watson roads, about a quarter-mile from Wimbledon Drive, triggering the crash with three other vehicles, charges say.

Four other people in Spear's car suffered serious injuries, police said, and Spears and three people in other vehicles were also injured. All eight were taken to the hospital.